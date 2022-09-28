 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

September 28: Dodgers 1, Padres 0 (10 innings)

Dodgers’ 107th win sets a franchise record

Contributors: Eric Stephen, Jake Dicker, and Samantha Carleton
Julio Urías and four Dodgers relievers shut out the Padres for 10 innings, and Freddie Freeman’s RBI single scored Mookie Betts to lead the Dodgers to their 107th victory of 2022, setting a franchise record for wins in a season.

