September 28: Dodgers 1, Padres 0 (10 innings)

Julio Urías and four Dodgers relievers shut out the Padres for 10 innings, and Freddie Freeman’s RBI single scored Mookie Betts to lead the Dodgers to their 107th victory of 2022, setting a franchise record for wins in a season.
Sep 26, 2022, 12:20pm PDT
September 29
Dodgers win 107th game, Julio Urías stays hot
The Dodgers won their franchise-record 107th game of the season behind another strong pitching performance by Julio Urías, one of the best pitchers in baseball the last two years.
September 28
Dodgers break franchise wins record behind Urias’ dominant performance
September 28
Dodgers set franchise record with 107th win
September 28
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XVIII chat
The Dodgers look to bounce back and make history.
September 27
Previewing Dodgers-Padres & looking ahead to the NLDS
The Dodgers play their final road series of the regular season, battling the Padres for three games at Petco Park in San Diego. The Padres are in a fight for a wild card spot, and are one of a few teams who could potentially play the Padres in the National League Division Series.
September 26
Dodgers vs. Padres series preview
The Dodgers and Padres are headed into a three-game series this week.