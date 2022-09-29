Place your Betts

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

This week on The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, Eric and Jacob reflect on various predictions and wagers made throughout the year to see who was right, and hopefully not too hilariously wrong.

But first we look at the Craig Kimbrel situation, which has been looming all season but the actual movement of removing him from the closer role and then heavily considering leaving him off the playoff roster happened in rapid succession.

Also on this episode, a question from Craig plants a seed for a future Dodgers rewind, plus we talk about binging television shows and the prevalence of bacon on burgers.

