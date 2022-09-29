Dodgers win 107th game, Julio Urías stays hot

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

Thursday morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we take stock of the Dodgers setting a franchise record with 107 wins, behind yet another strong performance by Julio Urías.

No matter how you slice it, Urías has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the last two seasons. He leads the National League in ERA this year at 2.17, and his 2.63 ERA since the start of 2021 is second only to old friend Max Scherzer.

Urías, who has 17 wins this year after winning 20 games last year, has allowed 12 total runs in his last 13 starts, a 1.23 ERA during that span to symbolize how most of his innings go.

The Dodgers’ only run on Wednesday was driven in by Freddie Freeman, who set a career high with his 192nd hit, with seven games remaining on the schedule to get to his coveted 200-hit mark.

The pitching behind Urías and Tuesday’s starter Tyler Anderson was magnificent, in the non-Kimbrel division. Evan Phillips and Tommy Kahnle pitched both nights, for Kahnle his first back-to-back outings in the majors this season. Yency Almonte looked great in his return on Wednesday after missing eight weeks, adding another potential weapon in the Dodgers’ stable of arms for October.

