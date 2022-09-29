Oklahoma City Dodgers close out season on a high note

The Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City did not have the final seasonal result they wanted, missing out on the playoffs by one game. But after getting eliminated on Saturday in El Paso, Oklahoma City won their final four games, ending at home with a 3-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Busch hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth inning for Oklahoma City, his 21st since joining Triple-A. Coupled with his time with Double-A Tulsa to begin the year, Busch hit 32 home runs in 2022, tied with teammate Jason Martin for most in the Dodgers minor leagues this season.

Busch also led all Dodgers minor leaguers with 108 runs batted in, 117 runs scored, and 38 doubles, hitting .274/.365/.516.

James Outman had two singles and a double, continuing his months-long hot streak. Since making his major league debut in supernova fashion, then getting sent down on August 5, Outman hit .333/.422/.720 with 26 extra-base hits, 37 RBI, and 29 runs scored in his last 35 games with Oklahoma City.

Jon Duplantier started the season finale for Oklahoma City and worked around four walks in his four innings, striking out eight to limit the damage to only one run.

Oklahoma City ended the season at 84-66, their second-highest win total since 1998, the first year of the home stadium, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Their +156 run differential led the Pacific Coast League.

Wednesday score

Oklahoma City 3, Salt Lake 2

Thank you for reading our daily minor league reports this year.