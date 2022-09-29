Dodgers play of the week: Joey Gallo’s game-ending dive

Joey Gallo was ready to go home.

In the top of the ninth against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Dylan Carlson popped a fly ball to left center field. It was no match for Joey Gallo, who sped in from the corner and made a Superman-style dive and slide to end the game.

Gold glover Joey Gallo pic.twitter.com/quWV1YQDwj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 25, 2022

Pitcher Andre Jackson appreciatively tipped his cap, and the Dodgers secured a 4-1 win to end the series.

Honorable Mention

This is less of an honorable mention and more of such a a close call for this week’s title that we’re just throwing it all at you. Trea Turner also had a banner week with some smooth moves of his own, starting with a running slide-and-toss against Arizona that looked like it came straight from the base paths.

Trea Turner is doing the slide thing again pic.twitter.com/k2ticXAqFw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 22, 2022

Turner continued the acrobatics on Wednesday night against the Padres with a hop, skip, and a jump to start the bottom of the second off right.

Trea Turner with an incredible jump throw. pic.twitter.com/uLf0KI87tL — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) September 29, 2022

If the Dodgers keep this up, they’ll be dancing ballet on the outfield grass before the World Series.