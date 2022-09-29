 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers play of the week: Joey Gallo’s game-ending dive

Joey Gallo said “Game over” with his running dive, and Trea Turner showed off his hops this week.

By Samantha Carleton
/ new
St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Joey Gallo was ready to go home.

In the top of the ninth against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Dylan Carlson popped a fly ball to left center field. It was no match for Joey Gallo, who sped in from the corner and made a Superman-style dive and slide to end the game.

Pitcher Andre Jackson appreciatively tipped his cap, and the Dodgers secured a 4-1 win to end the series.

Honorable Mention

This is less of an honorable mention and more of such a a close call for this week’s title that we’re just throwing it all at you. Trea Turner also had a banner week with some smooth moves of his own, starting with a running slide-and-toss against Arizona that looked like it came straight from the base paths.

Turner continued the acrobatics on Wednesday night against the Padres with a hop, skip, and a jump to start the bottom of the second off right.

If the Dodgers keep this up, they’ll be dancing ballet on the outfield grass before the World Series.

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...