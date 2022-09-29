 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Padres Game XIX chat

Final road game of the season

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dodgers finish off both the road part of their schedule and the season series against the Padres with one more game at Petco Park in San Diego.

Brusdar Graterol opens Thursday’s game, with Andrew Heaney looming for an extended stretch at some point after. Another reliever, right-hander Steven Wilson, starts what appears to be a bullpen game for the Padres.

Miguel Vargas starts in left field, replacing Trayce Thompson, who left the team with a personal issue.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
RF Betts LF Profar (S)
SS Turner RF Soto (L)
1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado
DH Smith 2B Cronenworth (L)
3B Muncy (L) 1B Drury
2B Taylor SS Kim
LF Vargas DH Dixon
C Barnes C Campusano
CF Bellinger (L) CF Azocar

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (107-48) at Padres (86-69)
  • Pitchers: Brusdar Graterol vs. Steven Wilson, at least to start
  • Location: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...