Dodgers vs. Padres Game XIX chat

The Dodgers finish off both the road part of their schedule and the season series against the Padres with one more game at Petco Park in San Diego.

Brusdar Graterol opens Thursday’s game, with Andrew Heaney looming for an extended stretch at some point after. Another reliever, right-hander Steven Wilson, starts what appears to be a bullpen game for the Padres.

Miguel Vargas starts in left field, replacing Trayce Thompson, who left the team with a personal issue.

#Dodgers Trayce Thompson has been scratched from the lineup. Leaving the team for personal reasons. Will rejoin them in LA tomorrow. Miguel Vargas getting start in LF — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 30, 2022

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts LF Profar (S) SS Turner RF Soto (L) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado DH Smith 2B Cronenworth (L) 3B Muncy (L) 1B Drury 2B Taylor SS Kim LF Vargas DH Dixon C Barnes C Campusano CF Bellinger (L) CF Azocar

Game info