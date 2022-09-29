Dodgers vs. Padres Game XIX chat

The Dodgers finish off both the road part of their schedule and the season series against the Padres with one more game at Petco Park in San Diego.
Brusdar Graterol opens Thursday’s game, with Andrew Heaney looming for an extended stretch at some point after. Another reliever, right-hander Steven Wilson, starts what appears to be a bullpen game for the Padres.
Miguel Vargas starts in left field, replacing Trayce Thompson, who left the team with a personal issue.
#Dodgers Trayce Thompson has been scratched from the lineup. Leaving the team for personal reasons. Will rejoin them in LA tomorrow. Miguel Vargas getting start in LF— Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 30, 2022
Dodgers-Padres lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|RF
|Betts
|LF
|Profar (S)
|SS
|Turner
|RF
|Soto (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Machado
|DH
|Smith
|2B
|Cronenworth (L)
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Drury
|2B
|Taylor
|SS
|Kim
|LF
|Vargas
|DH
|Dixon
|C
|Barnes
|C
|Campusano
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Azocar
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (107-48) at Padres (86-69)
- Pitchers: Brusdar Graterol vs. Steven Wilson, at least to start
- Location: Petco Park, San Diego
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
