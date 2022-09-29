 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

September 29: Dodgers 5, Padres 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
Miguel Vargas drove in three runs, including the go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to lead the Dodgers over the Padres on Thursday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

