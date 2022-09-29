September 29: Dodgers 5, Padres 2

Miguel Vargas drove in three runs, including the go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to lead the Dodgers over the Padres on Thursday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
Sep 26, 2022, 12:20pm PDT
September 30
Miguel Vargas’ time to shine & Dodgers’ road prowess
September 29
Miguel Vargas takes advantage of chance to beat Padres
September 29
The Dodgers’ road schedule is now complete
The Dodgers had one of the best road seasons in major league history. Here are some highlights from the 81 road games for Los Angeles in 2022.
September 29
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XIX chat
The Dodgers finish off a series against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.
September 27
Previewing Dodgers-Padres & looking ahead to the NLDS
The Dodgers play their final road series of the regular season, battling the Padres for three games at Petco Park in San Diego. The Padres are in a fight for a wild card spot, and are one of a few teams who could potentially play the Padres in the National League Division Series.
September 26
Dodgers vs. Padres series preview
The Dodgers and Padres are headed into a three-game series this week.