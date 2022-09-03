Dodgers vs. Padres Game XII chat

Julio Urías woke up Saturday morning as the National League ERA leader, sitting at 2.32 through his first 25 starts. He starts for the Dodgers in Saturday’s middle game of the weekend series against the Padres.

Urías assumed the top spot after Atlanta scored six times against Sandy Alcántara on Friday night, raising the Marlins right-hander’s ERA from 2.13 to 2.36.

The Dodgers have eight right-handed batters in the lineup against left-hander Sean Manaea, including Miguel Vargas making his first major league start in the field, playing left.

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers SS Kim 2B Betts RF Soto (L) SS Turner 3B Machado 1B Freeman (L) 1B Bell (S) DH Smith LF Myers 3B Turner DH Profar (S) CF Taylor 2B Cronenworth (L) RF Thompson C Campusano LF Vargas CF Azocar C Barnes

