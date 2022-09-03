 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres Game XII chat

By Eric Stephen
Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Julio Urías woke up Saturday morning as the National League ERA leader, sitting at 2.32 through his first 25 starts. He starts for the Dodgers in Saturday’s middle game of the weekend series against the Padres.

Urías assumed the top spot after Atlanta scored six times against Sandy Alcántara on Friday night, raising the Marlins right-hander’s ERA from 2.13 to 2.36.

The Dodgers have eight right-handed batters in the lineup against left-hander Sean Manaea, including Miguel Vargas making his first major league start in the field, playing left.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Padres Pos Dodgers
Pos Padres Pos Dodgers
SS Kim 2B Betts
RF Soto (L) SS Turner
3B Machado 1B Freeman (L)
1B Bell (S) DH Smith
LF Myers 3B Turner
DH Profar (S) CF Taylor
2B Cronenworth (L) RF Thompson
C Campusano LF Vargas
CF Azocar C Barnes
Julio Urías vs. Sean Manaea on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (90-41) vs. Padres (74-59)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Sean Manaea
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

