San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 3: Dodgers 12, Padres 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers hit four home runs, three off Sean Manaea, to beat the Padres on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak.

3 Total Updates Since
Sep 2, 2022, 8:33am PDT