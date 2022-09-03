September 3: Dodgers 12, Padres 1

The Dodgers hit four home runs, three off Sean Manaea, to beat the Padres on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak.
September 3
Dodgers pound Sean Manaea to snap losing streak
The Dodgers hit four home runs, three off fledgling Padres starter Sean Manaea, to snap a three-game losing streak.
September 3
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XII chat
Julio Urías and the Dodgers battle Sean Manaea and the Padres on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
September 2
Dodgers vs. Padres series preview
The Dodgers play the Padres three series in the next four weeks, including three games this weekend at Dodger Stadium.