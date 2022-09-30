Dodgers will honor Jaime Jarrín in pregame ceremony Saturday at Dodger Stadium

Only home games remain for the Dodgers, at least until October 14, the date of Game 3 of the National League Division Series. On Saturday, before the second game of a six-game series against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers will honor legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, who is retiring after 64 seasons behind the microphone.

Saturday’s pregame ceremony will include Jarrín’s broadcast partners Fernando Valenzuela and Pepe Yniguez, plus Edward James Olmos and a few city and state officials. Stefan Jarrín, Jaime’s grandson who played second base for parts of two years (2011-12) in the Dodgers minors, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Jarrín announced last September that 2022 would be his final season calling games, saying, “Doing baseball has been a vacation for me, not work.”

Though he’s called only home games the last few seasons, Jarrín was in San Diego this week, honored by the Padres before Tuesday’s game, the welcoming party including Padres chairman Peter Seidler, grandson of longtime Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley.

During last night's pregame ceremonies, we were proud to honor and recognize Jaime Jarrin's incredible broadcasting career pic.twitter.com/ET25ZcJkHZ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 28, 2022

Jarrín’s career with the Dodgers began in 1959, their second year in Los Angeles, so he’s been around for so many indelible moments in franchise history.

Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times profiled the 86-year-old icon ahead of his final series on the job, a comprehensive piece with plenty of great stories. Among them was this sweet note:

The best memories on the job, Jarrín said, were cultivated during those days on the road. He recalled the times Lasorda would call him in the wee hours of the morning, after a tough loss, to accompany him on long walks. The two would stroll through the streets of National League cities at dawn.

Castillo reported in the story that Jarrín, who has not called road games since 2019, will be with the team for their entire postseason run.

