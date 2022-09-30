Every potential Dodgers home game throughout the postseason

The Dodgers on Friday clinched the best record in baseball, ensuring they, at 108-48, will finish with a better record than the Astros (102-55), the American League’s best. That means the Dodgers will have home field advantage in every series they play in this postseason, including the World Series.

Los Angeles entered Friday six games up on Houston with six games to play, and the Astros’ loss to the Rays clinched the best record for the Dodgers.

So let’s take a look at all the potential dates for Dodgers home games at Dodger Stadium throughout the playoffs.

All that’s guaranteed of course are the first two games of the National League Division Series, which begins on Tuesday, October 11. The Dodgers will play the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5-seed wild card series in the NLDS.

Should the Dodgers advance past the Division Series, the National League Championship Series begins on Tuesday, October 18, and the World Series starts on Friday, October 28.

If the Dodgers advance to the Fall Classic, and have every series go the distance, they would play 11 games at Dodger Stadium. Here are the dates of every possible Dodgers home game this postseason: