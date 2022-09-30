September 30: Dodgers 10, Rockies 1

The Dodgers scored eight runs in the fourth inning, their biggest inning of the year, and Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings to rout the Rockies on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 30, 2022, 11:00am PDT
September 30
8-run 4th inning sparks Dodgers’ 109th win
Cody Bellinger blasted a 3-run home run in 10-1 blowout over the Rockies
September 30
Dodgers clinch best record in MLB
The Dodgers won the National League West. Here’s how they clinched a playoff bye into the NL Division Series, the No. 1 seed during the NL playoffs, and home field advantage in the World Series.
September 30
Dates of all potential Dodgers postseason home games
The Dodgers will have home field advantage throughout the postseason, including the World Series should they advance that far. So here’s a look at when every possible home game at Dodger Stadium would be played.
September 30
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIV chat
Clayton Kershaw pitches in his 400th career game
September 30
Dodgers vs. Rockies series preview
The Dodgers host the Rockies for a six-game series to cap off the regular season, and the playoff roster begins to take shape.