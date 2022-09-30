Dodgers vs. Rockies series preview

We’re finally in the home stretch, and the Dodgers will cap off the regular season with a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. This mega-series is yet another relic of the spring lockout: In order to maintain a 162-game season, the year’s first series has been rescheduled as the last one instead, resulting in the particularly long road trip for the Rockies.

Colorado has been struggling lately, with one win in the last 10 games. They’ve been particularly susceptible to giving up first-inning runs, writes Joelle Milholm of Purple Row, going 9-39 in the 48 games in which they’ve fallen behind early.

The team is also dealing with a slew of injuries and reactivations. Shortstop José Iglesias is back from a hand injury, and second baseman Brendan Rodgers has recovered from a hamstring issue. These two standbys will be in the lineup for the Dodgers series, but the Rockies will be without outfielders Charlie Blackmon, who will need season-ending arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus, and Connor Joe, out with a right serratus strain. Reliever Carlos Estévez, the Rockies’s setup man, has been moved from the COVID injured list to the 15-day IL.

For the Dodgers, who are relatively healthy aside from the oft-discussed pitching staff, this series could be critical in determining a postseason roster. Hanser Alberto, Joey Gallo, and Miguel Vargas are all in the mix, writes Houston Mitchell at the Los Angeles Times, with Alberto a heavy favorite for one of two roster spots available.

Dodgers starters will consist of Tyler Anderson, Clayton Kershaw, and Julio Urías, with Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Andrew Heaney looking to make up the difference. Gonsolin is scheduled to start Monday, and Heaney made a successful test run as a reliever on Thursday, hinting at a potential new role in the postseason.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitching Matchups

Friday: Clayton Kershaw vs. Chad Kuhl

7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA

Saturday: Michael Grove vs. Kyle Freeland

6:10 p.m., SportsNet LA

Sunday: Tyler Anderson vs. German Marquez

1:10 p.m., SportsNet LA

Monday: Tony Gonsolin vs. TBD

7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA

Tuesday: Julio Urías vs. TBD

7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA