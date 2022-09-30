 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIV chat

Clayton Kershaw pitches in his 400th career game

By Stacie Wheeler
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up their 2022 season with a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, 0.7 HR/9) toes the rubber for the Dodgers in the series opener Friday night.

Kershaw has been dominant at home this season as usual. He’s 4-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 11.4 K/9 in nine starts and 53 innings hurled. The supreme southpaw is 0-2 versus the Rockies this season, but both starts were at Coors Field.

The Rockies are completely underwater and 43 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West in last place. They’ve only won one game of their last 10, and they don’t have Charlie Blackmon or Connor Joe.

Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.511 WHIP) has really struggled in the second half. He’s winless with a 8.42 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break. The right-hander lost to the Dodgers in Colorado on July 29. The Dodgers’ offense scored five runs on six hits against Kuhl, chasing him after only 3.2 innings pitched.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies
RF Betts CF Daza
SS Turner DH Iglesias
1B Freeman (L) 3B McMahon (L)
C Smith 1B Cron
3B Muncy (L) 2B Rodgers
DH Thompson LF Bouchard
2B Lux (L) C Diaz
LF Taylor SS Tovar
CF Bellinger (L) RF Toglia (S)
Clayton Kershaw (L) vs. Chad Kuhl (R)

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (108-48) vs. Rockies (65-91)
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

