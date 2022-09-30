Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIV chat

The Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up their 2022 season with a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, 0.7 HR/9) toes the rubber for the Dodgers in the series opener Friday night.

Kershaw has been dominant at home this season as usual. He’s 4-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 11.4 K/9 in nine starts and 53 innings hurled. The supreme southpaw is 0-2 versus the Rockies this season, but both starts were at Coors Field.

The Rockies are completely underwater and 43 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West in last place. They’ve only won one game of their last 10, and they don’t have Charlie Blackmon or Connor Joe.

Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.511 WHIP) has really struggled in the second half. He’s winless with a 8.42 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break. The right-hander lost to the Dodgers in Colorado on July 29. The Dodgers’ offense scored five runs on six hits against Kuhl, chasing him after only 3.2 innings pitched.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies RF Betts CF Daza SS Turner DH Iglesias 1B Freeman (L) 3B McMahon (L) C Smith 1B Cron 3B Muncy (L) 2B Rodgers DH Thompson LF Bouchard 2B Lux (L) C Diaz LF Taylor SS Tovar CF Bellinger (L) RF Toglia (S)

Game info