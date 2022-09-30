8-run 4th inning sparks Dodgers’ 109th win

The Dodgers’ offense makes no apologies. A eight-run fourth inning ignited by a three-run home run by Cody Bellinger led to a blowout 10-1 win over the Rockies Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers once again set a new franchise win record with 109 regular season victories.

The Dodgers struck first on a Mookie Betts RBI double off Kuhle in the second. Then the Dodgers pummeled Kuhle and the Rockies in a eight-run fourth inning, and chased Chad Kuhle from the game early on again.

The Dodgers’ eight runs on eight hits in the fourth is season high for runs in an inning. They scored seven runs in the fourth frame back on April 17.

The fourth-inning run barrage commenced with back-to-back singles by Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor.

Cody Bellinger hit his 18th home run of the season, a three-game shot to break the game open for the Dodgers.

The relentless Dodgers’ offense didn’t let the Rockies get a break. Betts doubled again. What else is new? After Kuhl walked Freddie Freeman, his night was over. Jake Bird took over for Kuhle out of the Colorado bullpen, but the Dodgers couldn’t be stopped.

Will Smith’s RBI single and Max Muncy’s ground-rule double yielded another two runs. Trayce Thompson drove in a run, and CT3 got in on the action with a two-RBI base hit to give the Dodgers a whopping eight runs in the inning and a season-high.

The Astros took an L tonight, meaning the Dodgers have home-field advantage in the World Series if they get there. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) October 1, 2022

The Dodgers weren’t done scoring. They notched their 10th run of the game on consecutive doubles from Smith and Hanser Alberto.

Speaking of Alberto, he pitched the ninth inning. Alberto allowed a run, but the Dodgers easily cruised to win no. 109.

Friday particulars

WP — Clayton Kershaw (11-3): 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 88 pitches (60 strikes)

LP — Chad Kuhl (6-11): 3.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 78 pitches (48 strikes)

HR — Cody Bellinger (18)

Stolen Base Count: 96

Up next

The six-game series continues on Saturday when Michael Grove (1-0, 4.07 ERA, 1.397 WHIP) takes on Kyle Freeland (9-11, 4.63 ERA, 1.396 WHIP).

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA from Dodger Stadium.