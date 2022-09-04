Dodgers magic numbers to clinch National League West, playoff bye, and No. 1 seed

It’s that time of year again, as the Dodgers close in on their ninth National League West title in ten years. The division has been put to bed for some time, but will soon be official. Perhaps the more relevant goals to claim are a first-round bye, and home field advantage through the National League playoffs and potentially the World Series.

NL West

The division was tied as late as June 22, believe it or not, but you wouldn’t know it based on the current standings, thanks to the Dodgers having two of their best months in franchise history, back-to-back.

Dodgers 92-41 (.692) - - -

Padres 74-61 (.548) 19 GB

The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the NL West is 9, meaning any combination of Dodgers wins and Padres losses that reach that number clinches the division for Los Angeles. The Dodgers already clinched the season series over the Padres. There are no more Game 163 regular season tiebreakers any more, so winning the season series would give the Dodgers the edge should the two teams somehow tie.

The earliest the Dodgers can clinch the division this year is Saturday, September 10. Their earliest clinch date in franchise history was September 8, 1955, in Game No. 138 of a 154-game season. Since moving to Los Angeles, the earliest clinch by date was September 10, 2019, in the team’s 146th game of a 162-game campaign.

Monday schedule

3:40 p.m.: Padres at D-backs

7:10 p.m.: Dodgers vs. Giants

Bypassing the wild card round

The division winners with the best two records in each league get the top two seeds, and an automatic berth in the Division Series. This year, with the last game of the regular season on October 5 and the start of the NLDS on October 11, that means five days off to plan the rotation order you want, plus facing a wild card team that played at least two games, and possibly three, before heading your way.

LA’s target here is St. Louis, leaders of the NL Central, currently in the No. 3 spot. If the Dodgers clinch a better record than the Cardinals — or, if the Brewers should somehow pass them, then clinching a better record than Milwaukee — Los Angeles will bypass the wild card round entirely.

Dodgers 92-41 (.692) - - -

Cardinals 79-55 (.590) 13½ GB

The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch a bye is 16. The Dodgers won two of three in St. Louis in July. These two teams play in Los Angeles from September 23-25.

No. 1 overall seed in the National League

The Mets are in a dogfight for the NL East with the Braves, with that division winner in line for the No. 2 seed. New York holds a one-game lead over Atlanta for the divsion

Dodgers 92-41 (.692) - - -

Mets 85-50 (.630) 8 GB

Braves 84-51 (.622) 9 GB

The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch home field advantage through the NLCS is 21. The Mets have the tiebreaker over the Dodgers by winning four of seven games this season. The Dodgers have the tiebreaker over Atlanta, by winning four of six games.