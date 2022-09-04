Tommy Kahnle, Danny Duffy continue rehab assignment with Oklahoma City

A pair of relievers continued their progress towards possibly giving the Dodgers options in the bullpen later this month and maybe into the postseason. Tommy Kahnle and Danny Duffy each tossed an inning for Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Kahnle faced four batters in the sixth inning, striking out one and inducing two groundouts that had a solo home run in between. The right-hander has allowed runs in two of the four appearances since joining OKC in late August. Kahnle hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since the middle of May and has only appeared in five games at that level since the end of the 2019 season.

Duffy allowed a single and a walk to start the seventh inning but got the next three hitters to get out of the inning unscathed. The lefty was making his second appearance with Oklahoma City and pitched in a total of five games at three different levels since August 20. Duffy has yet to pitch for the Dodgers at the major league level after they acquired him at the trade deadline last season.

Player of the day

Ryan Ward reached base four times and drove in three runs for Tulsa Saturday. The 24-year-old singled in a run in the first and singled in two more in the second to give the Drillers an early lead.

So nice, he had to do it twice! @rwardo12 delivers his second RBI single of the game, Drillers ⬆️ 3-0 in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/gApnyDgRxO — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) September 4, 2022

Ward would later walk twice and score a run to extend the lead at the time for the Drillers.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City had a three-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t hang on. Each team scored several times in extra innings before Round Rock (Rangers) came out on top, handing the Dodgers an 8-7 loss in walk-off fashion.

The Dodgers had a 4-1 lead melt away in the ninth when they allowed a run to score on a wild pitch and a the tying runs to cross on a two-run single from Sam Huff. It was Huff who hit the solo homer off Kahnle earlier in the game and he wasn’t done being a menace to OKC pitching.

James Outman singled in a pair in the top of the 10th only to have the Express score two of their own to force an 11th. After the Dodgers scored another run in their half on an Andy Burns double play ball, Huff tied it in the bottom half on a single and Round Rock closed it out on an infield chopper that allowed the winning run to score from third.

Edwin Ríos was 2-for-4 with a solo homer that started the scoring in the fourth. There were four others that had multi-hit nights, including Michael Busch (2-for-4) and Jacob Amaya (3-for-5).

In Edwin Rios' first at-bat, he crushed a ball that ended up as a 402-foot out.



This at-bat did not result in an out.



Dodgers in front, 1-0. pic.twitter.com/r55NQn90qd — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 4, 2022

Jon Duplantier started the game for the Dodgers on the mound and held the Express without a run for five innings, giving up just one hit while walking five with five strikeouts.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers had a 5-1 lead heading to the sixth inning Saturday but gave up a pair of three-run innings late to drop an 8-6 game to Northwest Arkansas (Royals).

After scoring three in the sixth to bring themselves within one, the Naturals got a solo homer from Morgan McCullough in the seventh to tie it. Tyler Gentry would then untie it in the top of the ninth with a three-run homer to ultimately bury Tulsa.

Tulsa got a run-scoring single from Brandon Lewis and had the bases loaded in the ninth but Ryan January struck out to end the threat and the game.

As discussed above, Ward played a big part early on to drive in the first three runs of the game and he scored the fourth run in the fifth when January singled in a pair. Leonel Valera was 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot for Tulsa, scoring on both of Ward’s singles.

High-A Great Lakes

Tonight's game against the Lake County Captains has been postponed. , , - : : . pic.twitter.com/m9G9cCsptm — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) September 3, 2022

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho was done in by a pair of big innings for Inland Empire (Angels) Saturday. The Quakes allowed four runs in the first inning and three in the fifth on their way to an 8-4 loss on the road.

The loss drops Rancho six games behind Inland Empire in the second-half standings with seven games to go. This series was make or break for the Quakes to try and catch the 66ers but they've lost three of the five so far.

A Yeiner Fernandez two-run single in the first and a Kyle Froemke RBI-single in the fifth brought Rancho within two runs each time but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the 66ers.

Froemke didn’t start the game but had to come in when Dalton Rushing was ejected by the home plate umpire while arguing a called third strike in the third inning.

Maddux Bruns was activated before the game to make the start for Rancho and he would exit before ever recording an out. He walked four of the five he face and gave up a single to the other while being charged with all four runs in the first inning.

Transactions

High-A: LHP Christian Suarez assigned to Great Lakes Loons from Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes activated LHP Maddux Bruns.

Saturday scores

Sunday Schedule