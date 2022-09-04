David Price placed on injured list with left wrist inflammation

David Price was placed on the injured list with left wrist inflammation before Sunday’s series finale against the Padres, clearing the way for Ryan Pepiot to be called up from Triple-A to pitch for the Dodgers.

Price has a 2.58 ERA and 3.85 FIP in 38 relief appearances this season, with 37 strikeouts and six unintentional walks in 38⅓ innings. He only allowed four runs in his last 25 appearances, though two of those came in the last two weeks, allowing a solo home run to the Marlins in two difference games.

Price last pitched on Monday in Miami.

By rule, optioned pitchers must remain in the minors for 15 days unless replacing someone going on the injured list, bereavement/family emergency list, or paternity leave. Pepiot was optioned on August 22, and would have otherwise needed to wait until Tuesday to be recalled.

Inserting Pepiot on Sunday gives the other members of the rotation an extra day of rest, beginning with Andrew Heaney, bumped from Sunday to Monday. Caleb Ferguson will start the series finale as an opener, with Pepiot following some time after.

In seven major league starts this season, Pepiot has a 4.02 ERA, 4.54 xERA, and 5.71 FIP with 36 strikeouts and 22 walks in 31⅓ innings. His 16.1-percent walk rate ranks seventh-worst in the majors among pitchers with at least 30 innings, though in his last start for the Dodgers, on August 21, Pepiot walked only two, lasting a career-high six innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Pepiot only pitched once for Oklahoma City after getting optioned, allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings on August 27. He has a 2.58 ERA in 16 games in Triple-A this season, with 98 strikeouts and 35 walks in 80⅓ innings.