September 4: Dodgers 9, Padres 4

The Dodgers had six extra-base hits, including a pinch-hit three-run home run by Trayce Thompson that put the game away. Seven relievers accounted for seven innings to beat the Padres on Sunday evening at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 2, 2022, 8:13am PDT
September 4
Dodgers outlast Padres to take series
Dodgers use 8 pitchers not named Alberto in win
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XIII chat
Dodgers will try to go four-for-four in series against Padres
September 4
David Price placed on IL with left wrist inflammation
The Dodgers placed David Price on the 15-day injured list with left wrist inflammation, and Ryan Pepiot was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
September 2
Dodgers vs. Padres series preview
The Dodgers play the Padres three series in the next four weeks, including three games this weekend at Dodger Stadium.
June 2
A pair of Dodgers games added to ‘Sunday Night Baseball’
Two Dodgers games were added to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’: June 26 against the Braves in Atlanta, and September 4 against the Padres at Dodger Stadium.