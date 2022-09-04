Dodgers vs. Padres Game XIII chat

The Dodgers will finish their last home series against the Padres in the regular season today with an ESPN Sunday “Night” Game. It will be over 100 degrees on the field so expect a lot of pitchers on the mound.

The Dodgers have already won their first three series of the year against the Padres with today’s game deciding this weekend’s set.

Caleb Ferguson will get the start, his first since August 27, 2020, as the opener. The Dodgers have not used an opener that many times this season. Back in May, Ryan Pepiot and Mitch White each started what would be bullpen games for the Dodgers.

And in any case, no pitcher that has started for the Dodgers has at least completed two innings and faced no less than 11 batters. Ferguson has only gotten four outs twice this season so it would be likely that he is going just one today.

The Dodgers announced earlier today that left-handed pitcher David Price was placed on the Injured List and right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot was recalled. Pepiot will follow Ferguson.

Mike Clevinger has made one start against the Dodgers this year, it was during their last series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers would score five runs on seven hits against Clevinger on their way to an 8-3 win. Both Will Smith and Max Muncy homered against Clevinger.

The Dodgers will make at least one more appearance on Sunday Night Baseball as their final regular season game against the Giants at Oracle Park on September 18th will be on ESPN.

The Dodgers also have two games on Apple TV+, Friday September 16th against the Giants as well as the following Friday September 23rd when the Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Elton John Bobblehead Night.

Dodgers vs. Padres lineups Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers SS Kim RF Betts RF Soto (L) SS T. Turner 3B Machado 1B Freeman (L) DH Bell (S) C Smith LF Profar (S) 3B Muncy (L) 2B Cronenworth (L) DH J. Turner 1B Myers LF Gallo (L) CF Grisham (L) 2B Taylor C Nola CF Bellinger (L)

