Dodgers outlast Padres to win 9-4 and take series

The Dodgers are now four-for-four in series against the Padres in 2022. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 9-4 in a four-hour eight minute nine inning game at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

The Dodgers offense only scored in two innings today but they made it count scoring five runs in the fourth inning and then four runs in the seventh inning.

It was 100 degrees and cloudy at Dodger Stadium to add to the length of this game.

The two most impressive Dodger pitchers were the opener Caleb Ferguson and the winning pitcher Alex Vesia.

All Ferguson did today was strike out the only three batters he faced today. And he got them all looking. Vesia came in with two on and no outs in the fourth inning. He then struck out Matt Beaty and Trent Grisham. Vesia would retire Austin Nola on a pop out to end the inning.

In between Ferguson and Vesia, Ryan Pepiot pitched two-plus innings. And pitch he did, he made 74 pitches and got six outs. He also gave up three hits and four walks.

The Padres scored first in the third inning when with two outs and runners on first and second, Manny Machado’s was awarded an infield single after Trea Turner made a bad throw that allowed Austin Nola to score from second.

The Dodgers took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Will Smith tied the game when he hit a solo shot. Smith had also homered in Clevinger’s prior start against the Dodgers this year.

Is it hot outside or is it just Will? pic.twitter.com/5eLOCE0biN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 5, 2022

Later, a walk, single and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Cody Bellinger. Clevinger would walk Bellinger to score the second run of the inning. Luis Garcia would replace Clevinger and Mookie Betts hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1 Dodgers.

Trea Turner followed with a parachute ball that fell in between Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim. Turner ended up with a two-run double and a four-run lead over the Padres.

The Dodgers maintained that lead until the seventh inning. Evan Phillips entered the game carrying a streak of 29 consecutive batters retired. It looked that streak would continue when Jurickson Profar hit a foul pop up behind home plate.

But Will Smith didn’t catch the ball so Profar took his second chance and doubled home two runs. Jake Cronenworth doubled home Profar to make it a one-run game. That was the first run Phillips had given up since July 21st.

The Dodgers responded in the bottom of the inning with leadoff walk to Smith. Max Muncy singled off the base of the right-field wall to put runners at the corners. Justin Turner lashed a double to left scoring Smith.

Trayce Thompson pinch-hit for Joey Gallo after the Padres brought in a left-hander Adrian Morejon. In 2022, Thompson has had a severe reverse split where he hit .167 against southpaws while smashing right-handed pitchers.

Thompson greeted Morejon with this blast to put the game again in the Dodgers hands for safekeeping.

Craig Kimbrel retired the final three batters in order and the Dodgers were able to end the week as it started with a win.

Magic Number

With the win, the Dodgers magic number to win the NL West is 9.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Will Smith (21), Trayce Thompson (8)

WP — Alex Vesia (4-0): 1⅓ IP, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

LP — Mike Clevinger (5-6): 3⅓ IP, 4 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers will finish this homestand with a three-game series against the Giants. The first game will have Andrew Heaney go against Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. and will be on SportsNet LA.