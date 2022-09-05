Andre Jackson’s 4-inning save closes out Oklahoma City win

A recap of Sunday in the Dodgers minors.

Player of the day

Andre Jackson entered with a two-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, trying to protect a lead for Oklahoma City after Round Rock won three of the previous four games in their final at-bat. All Jackson did was face the minimum over four innings, striking out three, earning the four-inning save to secure the series finale.

Jackson allowed a single and a walk, but both were erased on double plays. He needed only 41 pitches to get through his four innings. The right-hander also has the last three-inning (or longer) save by a Dodger, doing so on the final day of the 2021 season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

After losing four straight games, Oklahoma City left Round Rock with a win over the Express (Rangers) on Sunday to widen their league in the Pacific Coast League East Division to two games with 21 games left to play.

Catcher Hunter Feduccia had an RBI double. Michael Busch and James Outman each had two hits, including an RBI single. Outman was 9-for-21 (.429) in the series with nine runs batted in.

Michael Grove struck out five in his five innings to earn the win, allowing three runs (one earned).

Double-A Tulsa

Justin Yurchak had four hits, driving in a run in the Drillers’ win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals). Tulsa had eight hits on the night, all singles. Shortstop Leonel Valera had one of them and was hit by a pitch. He stole a base and scored twice in the win.

Nick Nastrini struck out six in four innings, but also walked four and allowed two runs. Gus Varland struck out out two in two perfect innings to close out the win, earning his second save.

High-A Great Lakes

Austin Gauthier hit a walk-off home run to salvage a doubleheader split for the Loons against the Lake County Captains (Guardians). The infielder had been walking since his promotion to High-A, with 13 in 15 games, but had just seven hits in 47 at-bats with Great Lakes (.149) before the home run.

Ben Harris struck out four in two innings to earn the win in the second game, which was a makeup of Saturday’s rainout.

Loons Game 1 starter Ronan Kopp needed 32 pitches to record only two outs, walking two batters, allowing a single, and a pair of unearned runs. It’s been a rough patch for Kopp since getting promoted to High-A, walking six of his 13 batters faced in two starts.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes staved off elimination by holding on to beat the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels) on the road.

Every Rancho Cucamonga starter reached base, eight had hits, and eight scored. Dalton Rushing was 3-for-4 with a double and a walk.

Transactions

Triple-A: Ryan Pepiot was recalled to the majors.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

9:05 a.m. PT: Tulsa at Frisco (Rangers)

3:35 p.m.: Great Lakes at West Michigan (Tigers)

5:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Tacoma (Mariners)

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga vs. Lake Elsinore (Padres)

All four affiliates are off Monday.