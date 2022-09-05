Notes: Everyday Dodgers, Diego Cartaya’s swing, the Turner Trot

Some Dodgers links on Labor Day for your perusal:

Tyler Kepner at the New York Times wrote about how everyday stars Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner have stabilized the majors’ best offense, including this quote from Freeman: “You can be a five-tool player, but if you don’t have the sixth tool of playing every day, what’s the point of the first five tools?”

Diego Cartaya talked with David Laurila at FanGraphs about how his swing has flattened since turning pro, and about saying goodbye to friend and teammate Alex DeJesus, the shortstop who was traded along with Mitch White to Toronto at the trade deadline.

The second annual Justin Turner Foundation Turner Trot 5K kicked off at Dodger Stadium this morning! More than 1,200 runners participated to help raise funds and awareness for the Dream Center. pic.twitter.com/kcdKKbk51x — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 4, 2022

Justin Turner and wife Kourtney held the Turner Trot on Sunday, a run/walk that started at Dodger Stadium to raise money for the Justin Turner Foundation. Cary Osborne at Dodgers Insider has more.

Jen Pawol, an umpire in Double-A, is one of only nine women to have umpired in the minors. MLB is long overdue for a woman umpire, Chelsea Janes writes in the Washington Post in her excellent Pawol profile (behind the pawol).

D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen pitched seven scoreless innings on Sunday, extending his streak to 41⅓ consecutive scoreless innings, the eighth-longest scoreless streak in the live ball era, and at least within shouting distance of Orel Hershiser’s record of 59 straight. Galen is one of only four pitchers in the modern era with six straight scoreless starts of at least six innings, along with three Dodgers — Hershiser, Don Drysdale, and Zack Greinke.

I was a guest on the latest Infinite Inning podcast with Steven Goldman, talking all things Dodgers and trying to figure out how they have managed to win so much recently.

This was a nice gesture before Sunday’s game to honor Jaime Jarrín, who is retiring after the season and has one month remaining in his incredible, 64-year Hall of Fame career: