Dodgers call up Justin Bruihl, option Ryan Pepiot

The Dodgers used seven relievers to cover seven innings on Sunday, and with off days on each of the next two Thursdays, a sixth starter isn’t really needed to give the rotation extra rest. That made Monday’s roster move most obvious, with Ryan Pepiot optioned and reliever Justin Bruihl recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Pepiot had no command whatsoever on Sunday, needing 74 pitches to record only six outs. Entering after a perfect first inning by Caleb Ferguson, Pepiot walked four, threw 32 balls, and had 19 balls fouled off. He had trouble putting anyone away. Amazingly, despite the walks and three hits allowed, Pepiot only allowed one unearned run, thanks in large part to Alex Vesia stranded the two runners Pepiot left behind with nobody out in the fourth.

In eight games in the majors this season, Pepiot had a 3.78 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 33⅓ innings, but also 26 walks and a 17.4-percent walk rate.

This is his fifth option of the season. If he’s called up again for whatever reason, he couldn’t be sent back down without placing on waivers.

Bruihl has been up in the majors three previous stints this season, including making his first opening day roster. The left-hander has a 3.57 ERA and 4.70 FIP in 18 games with the Dodgers this year, with 11 strikeouts and four unintentional walks.

Bruihl is up more as an extra arm than any specific role, though he has extreme splits in his two major league seasons. He holds left-handers to just .187/.238/.187, having not yet allowed an extra-base hit in 82 plate appearances. But right-handers against Bruihl are hitting .275/.397/.471 in 65 PA.

Since getting optioned on July 1, Bruihl had a 4.34 ERA with Oklahoma City, with 13 strikeouts and 12 walks in 18⅔ innings over 16 games.

San Francisco move

The Giants also made a roster move before Monday’s game, with outfielder Austin Slater landing on the 10-day injured list with a left hand sprain. Pitcher Yunior Marte was recalled from Triple-A, which means San Francisco did not have the maximum 14 pitchers on the roster before today. What a concept.