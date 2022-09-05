 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Giants Game XIV chat

By Eric Stephen
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Dodgers and Giants start their final Los Angeles series of the season.

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Giants Pos Dodgers
CF Brinson 2B Betts
2B Florez SS Turner
DH Davis 1B Freeman (L)
3B Longoria 3B Muncy (L)
LF Estrada RF Thompson
SS Crawford (L) LF Gallo (L)
C Wynns DH Vargas
1B Villar CF Bellinger (L)
RF Johnson (S) C Barnes
Andrew Heaney vs. Logan Webb on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (92-41) vs. Giants (64-68)
  • Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Logan Webb
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

