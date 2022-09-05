Dodgers vs. Giants Game XIV chat

The Dodgers and Giants start their final Los Angeles series of the season.
Dodgers-Giants lineups
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|CF
|Brinson
|2B
|Betts
|2B
|Florez
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Davis
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Longoria
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|LF
|Estrada
|RF
|Thompson
|SS
|Crawford (L)
|LF
|Gallo (L)
|C
|Wynns
|DH
|Vargas
|1B
|Villar
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|RF
|Johnson (S)
|C
|Barnes
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (92-41) vs. Giants (64-68)
- Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Logan Webb
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
