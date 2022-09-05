Dodgers vs. Giants series preview

Every Dodgers-Giants series in 2022 has ended in a sweep. That streak gets put on the line with the Dodgers hosting the Giants for three games beginning Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

The last two meetings went the Dodgers’ way, with four-game sweeps in both San Francisco and Los Angeles, the Dodgers’ first over the Giants since 1977 and 1995, respectively. That’s fueled a 10-3 mark for the Dodgers against their rivals, and a 37-13 record against the National League West, the latter LA’s best record against the National League West since divisional play began in 1969.

Dodgers-Giants matchup Stat Giants Dodgers Stat Giants Dodgers Record 64-68 (.485) 92-41 (.692) Split 27-36 road 47-17 home Matchup W 3 10 Run diff. +10 (16th) +294 (1st) RS/game 4.48 (12th) 5.38 (1st) wRC+ 101 (17th) 121 (1st) HR 146 (13th) 176 (4th) SB 56 (21st) 86 (6th) RA/game 4.40 (18th) 3.17 (1st) ERA 3.90 (16th) 2.85 (1st) ERA+ 100 (14th) 147 (1st) FIP 3.51 (4th) 3.43 (3rd) IP/start 5.16 (18th) 5.41 (9th) K rate 22.5% (17th) 24.6% (5th) BB rate 7.3% (6th) 7.1% (4th)

The Dodgers’ divisional mark to shoot for was the 1974 pennant-winning team, which went 63-27 (.700) against the NL West. To top that this year, the Dodgers need at least 54 divisional wins. Twenty six of the Dodgers’ final 29 games are within the division, with 17 wins needed to set a new club record.

San Francisco after sweeping the Dodgers from June 10-12 was in a wild card position in a bunched-up National League, but since then is just 31-42 (.425), which dropped the Giants briefly into fourth place last week before sweeping the Phillies vaulted San Francisco back into third.

Using Ryan Pepiot for a spot start Sunday pushed the Dodgers starting rotation back a day, with all three starters this series pitching on five days rest. But it also taxed the bullpen with Pepiot needing 74 pitches to record only six outs, forcing seven relievers to account for the other seven innings.

For the Giants, old friend Alex Wood was placed on the injured list with a left shoulder impingement, possibly ending his season. He was scheduled to start Tuesday night, but as of now that is to be determined for San Francisco, with a bullpen game possible, even likely.

Dodgers-Giants pitching matchups

Monday: Andrew Heaney vs. Logan Webb

7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA

Tuesday: Tyler Anderson vs. TBD

7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA, MLB Network

Wednesday: Andrew Heaney vs. Mike Clevinger

1:10 p.m., SportsNet LA, MLB Network