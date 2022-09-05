September 5: Giants 7, Dodgers 4

Andrew Heaney allowed four home runs, and the Giants hit five long balls in all to beat the Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 5, 2022, 6:05am PDT
Sep 5, 2022, 6:05am PDT
-
September 6
Podcast: Heaney homers & position players pitching
The Dodgers’ Andrew Heaney is in a terrible stretch of allowing home runs, with 10 hit against him over his last four starts. Plus, a recap on various rehabbing players, and thoughts on position players pitching.
-
September 5
Home runs continue to plague Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney allowed four home runs to the Giants, and has allowed 10 home runs over his last four starts, casting doubt on his October role for the Dodgers.
-
September 5
Dodgers vs. Giants Game XIV chat
The Dodgers face the Giants on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
September 5
Dodgers call up Justin Bruihl, option Ryan Pepiot
The Dodgers called up Justin Bruihl and sent Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A.
-
September 5
Dodgers vs. Giants series preview
The Dodgers host the Giants for three games at Dodger Stadium.