 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 5: Giants 7, Dodgers 4

LA’s 8-game win streak against SF snapped

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Andrew Heaney allowed four home runs, and the Giants hit five long balls in all to beat the Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

5 Total Updates Since
Sep 5, 2022, 6:05am PDT