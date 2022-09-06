Dodgers notes: Jackie Robinson Museum, Walker Buehler rehab, 2017 comparisons

With two days left on the homestand, let’s look at some Dodgers news and notes.

Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times visited the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York, noting that it’s far from just an ode to Robinson’s baseball career. Says Shaikin of the museum, which opened to the public Monday, “The ultimate mission of the museum — not simply to share how Robinson made a difference, but also to encourage that you do the same.”

Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register compared this year’s Dodgers team to the 2017 team, off to a similar record at this point in the season. Said Justin Turner, “I think 2017 was a good team. This is a good team,” Turner said. “I don’t know that I want to draw a comparison because I don’t like the way that year ended.”

Walker Buehler spoke with reporters on Sunday about the long, uncertain road back from his second Tommy John surgery. Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times has more, including this from Buehler: “I’ve done this rehab, obviously, pretty successfully once before so I think that gives you some confidence. ... But at the same time, it is the second one, so the numbers aren’t quite as clear-cut or in your favor like the first one.”

Old friend Enrique Hernández reached agreement with the Red Sox on a $10 million contract for 2023, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Aaron Judge hit his 54th home run on Monday, 18 more than any other player in the majors. The Yankees have played 135 games, putting Judge on pace for 65 home runs, which would be an American League record.