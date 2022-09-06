Andrew Heaney home runs & position players pitching

On Tuesday morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we take stock of Dodgers news over the long Labor Day weekend, and a few recent trends.

Andrew Heaney keeps giving up home runs, ten of them over his last four starts, including four in a loss to the Giants on Monday. What that means going forward remains to be seen.

On the injury front, Gavin Lux got a cortisone shot in his neck and is expected to miss some time, though not on the injured list. Tony Gonsolin and Brusdar Graterol got relatively good MRI news, and are both throwing again. So is Yency Almonte, though none are on rehab assignments yet. Tommy Kahnle, Victor González, and Danny Duffy are in Oklahoma City, which makes the next two weeks or so the likely time for several pitching decisions.

Also on this podcast, I lament the recent explosion of position players pitching, taking away the fun from what used to be a rare event. But I do appreciate that Hanser Alberto, in setting a record for position players with eight pitching appearances this season, has pitched in seven wins. That’s at least different from the norm, and fun in his own way.

