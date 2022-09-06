 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Giants Game XV chat

By Eric Stephen
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Dodgers try to buck the trend of every series with the Giants ending in a sweep this season. Tyler Anderson starts for the home team, while San Francisco goes with a bullpen game.

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Giants Pos Dodgers
CF Brinson RF Betts
2B Flores SS Turner
3B Davis 1B Freeman (L)
DH Longoria C Smith
LF Estrada 3B Muncy (L)
SS Crawford (L) DH Turner
C Bart LF Gallo (L)
1B Villar 2B Taylor
RF Johnson (S) CF Bellinger (L)

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (92-42) vs. Giants (65-68)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. bullpen game
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

