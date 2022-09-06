Dodgers vs. Giants Game XV chat

The Dodgers try to buck the trend of every series with the Giants ending in a sweep this season. Tyler Anderson starts for the home team, while San Francisco goes with a bullpen game.
Dodgers-Giants lineups
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|CF
|Brinson
|RF
|Betts
|2B
|Flores
|SS
|Turner
|3B
|Davis
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Longoria
|C
|Smith
|LF
|Estrada
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|SS
|Crawford (L)
|DH
|Turner
|C
|Bart
|LF
|Gallo (L)
|1B
|Villar
|2B
|Taylor
|RF
|Johnson (S)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (92-42) vs. Giants (65-68)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. bullpen game
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
