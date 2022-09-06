September 6: Dodgers 6, Giants 3

The Dodgers got two home runs from Max Muncy and a three-run homer from Joey Gallo to back seven strong innings by Tyler Anderson to beat the Giants on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Muncy homers twice in LAD’s big win
Max Muncy hit two home runs to lead the Dodgers to a 6-3 lead over San Francisco.
