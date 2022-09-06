Max Muncy’s big night leads the Dodgers over the Giants

If you’re a fan of manufacturing runs, moving runners over, stealing bases, etc., Tuesday night wasn’t for you. Each run in Tuesday’s game was scored via the long ball as the Dodgers and Giants combined to hit five home runs, with the Dodgers coming out on top, 6-3.

After hitting two home runs on Monday, Lewis Brinson remained red hot, sending the first pitch of the game into the bleachers to give San Francisco an early 1-0 lead. Tyler Anderson sat the side down in order following the home run, but found himself in trouble again in the second inning.

After Anderson retired the first two hitters of the inning, Joey Bart and David Villar recorded back-to-back two-out singles. It looked like Bryce Johnson was going to drop a third straight single into left field, but Joey Gallo made an incredible catch to keep the Giants off the board and help Anderson escape the inning unscathed.

Gallo wasn’t done making the highlight reel. In the bottom half of the inning, Gallo came to the plate following Max Muncy’s first of many extra base hits and a walk to Justin Turner. Gallo hammered a 3-1 fastball over the wall in right center field to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead, their first of the game.

Muncy would return to the plate in the third inning and deliver his 17th home run of the year to extend the Dodger lead to 5-1.

As Anderson kept the Giants offense in check throughout the middle innings, the Giants’ bullpen did the same to the Dodgers’. Gabe Kapler opted to go with a bullpen game in this one, using five different pitchers, nobody throwing more than 43 pitches or recording more than seven outs. In the sixth, Brandon Crawford delivered the Giants’ first runs since Brinson’s lead-off homer with a two-run moonshot of his own, cutting the Dodger lead to 5-3.

After two and a third one-hit innings from Tyler Rogers, Kapler brought in Dominic Leone to throw the bottom of the sixth. The first batter he faced was Muncy, who came through with his third extra base hit and second home run of the night, smacking a 3-2 pitch that was actually out of the strike zone to the opposite field in left to give the Dodgers a 6-3 lead.

Although he allowed eight hits, Tyler Anderson was effective as always and was able to get through seven innings. The only runs he allowed came on the homers by Brinson and Crawford, and for the first time in his last six starts, Anderson didn’t walk a hitter.

Roberts handed the ball to Chris Martin in the eighth and Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, each of whom threw perfect innings as Kimbrel recorded his 22nd save of the year.

Perhaps the best part about this one... the Giants have been officially eliminated from the NL West race, not that anyone is a threat to the Dodgers.

Tuesday particulars

Home runs: Max Muncy 2 (18), Joey Gallo (16); Lewis Brinson (3), Brandon Crawford (8)

WP — Tyler Anderson (14-3): 7 IP, 8 hits, 3 runs, 3 strikeouts

LP — Jarlin Garcia (1-4): 1.2 IP, 4 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

Sv — Craig Kimbrel (22): 1 IP, 0 hits

Up next

Tomorrow is daytime, getaway day baseball. Clayton Kershaw makes his second start since returning from the IL as the Dodgers attempt to win their third straight series with the Giants. Alex Cobb takes the mound for San Francisco. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PST and will be live on MLB Network, as well as SNLA.