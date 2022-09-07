Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 135

The Dodgers have the best record in baseball, and they are on pace for the most wins in franchise history. They’ve even got an outside chance at reaching the MLB wins record, though that would require a herculean stretch to finish the season.

Tuesday’s win gave the Dodgers a 93-42 (.689) record through 135 games. Let’s see how that stacks up with some of the teams they are chasing.

Most MLB wins in a season

116 is the number to shoot for here, accomplished by two teams nearly a century apart. The Cubs won 116 games in 1906, which is even more impressive considering they played just 152 games. Through Game 135, they were 103-32.

In 2001, the Mariners finished 116-46, and through Game 135 were 96-39.

For the Dodgers to match these clubs, they’d have to finish on a 23-4 run, an absurd expectation, but then again these Dodgers were 21-5 in July and 22-6 in August.

But perhaps there’s a more feasible mark they can shoot for. The 1975 Big Red Machine Reds and 1986 Mets were both 108-54. That’s the best National League record over a full season over the last 121 years. The last NL team to win more than two-thirds of their games — excluding the 43-17 (.717) Dodgers in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign — was the 1909 Pirates, at 110-42.

This year the Dodgers are on pace for 112 wins.

Best Dodgers record ever

Los Angeles has two marks to shoot for here. The 2019 and 2021 Dodgers both finished with 106 victories, when coupled with 2020 and this year makes for a ridiculous stretch of winning. Through 135 games, the 2019 team was 88-47 and 2021 was 85-50.

To beat that mark, the Dodgers need to finish 14-13.

But another record to shoot for is that of the 1899 Brooklyn Superbas, who finished 101-47. Their .6824 winning percentage narrowly beats out the 1953 team’s .6818 mark (105-49) for the best in franchise history over a full season (again, excluding the 60-game 2020 season).

To beat those two teams, these Dodgers need 111 wins, which would require an 18-9 finish.