Craig Kimbrel lets it go

On Wednesday morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at another Dodgers win, fueled by home runs from Max Muncy and Joey Gallo, lowering the club’s magic number to clinch the National League West to seven.

Craig Kimbrel closed out the win with a perfect ninth inning, and since August 21 has pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings, allowing no hits and two walks, with six strikeouts. The only blip was the series finale in Miami when he followed a perfect ninth inning by walking two of the three batters he faced to start the 10th inning, asked to pitch a second frame with the rest of the bullpen taxed.

August 21 was Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium, with wives and girlfriends of the players picking their walk-up songs, or in the case of Kimbrel, his entrance music. On that day he used “Let It Go” from Frozen, and has kept it ever since. Is his success with that song a coincidence? Almost certainly! But it’s a catchy tune, so if we get to hear more of it, cool.

Also on this episode, Tony Gonsolin suffers a setback, and Julio Urías will pitch for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

