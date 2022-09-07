September 7: Dodgers 7, Giants 3

Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit three-run home runs, leading the Dodgers over the Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 5, 2022, 6:05am PDT
Sep 5, 2022, 6:05am PDT
-
September 7
3-run shots by Muncy, Turner pace Dodgers in finale
Max Muncy and Justin Turner each hit three-run home runs, Clayton Kershaw was strong for six innings, and the Dodgers beat the Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
-
September 7
Dodgers vs. Giants Game XVI chat
The Dodgers and Giants finish off a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
-
September 5
Dodgers vs. Giants series preview
The Dodgers host the Giants for three games at Dodger Stadium.