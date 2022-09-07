Dodgers vs. Giants Game XVI chat

The Dodgers tied up the series on the back of Max Muncy’s two-homer night on Tuesday. With Clayton Kershaw’s first home start since his return from the injured list, they’ll look to take this three-game series from the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers-Giants lineups
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|CF
|Brinson
|RF
|Betts
|2B
|Flores
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Davis
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Longoria
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|SS
|Estrada
|3B
|Turner
|RF
|Yastrzemski (L)
|CF
|Thompson
|1B
|Villar
|LF
|Gallo (L)
|C
|Wynns
|2B
|Taylor
|LF
|González (L)
|C
|Barnes
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (93-42) vs. Giants (65-69)
- Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
