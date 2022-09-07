 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Giants Game XVI chat

Clayton Kershaw starts the series finale

By Estevão Maximo
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers tied up the series on the back of Max Muncy’s two-homer night on Tuesday. With Clayton Kershaw’s first home start since his return from the injured list, they’ll look to take this three-game series from the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Giants Pos Dodgers
CF Brinson RF Betts
2B Flores SS Turner
DH Davis 1B Freeman (L)
3B Longoria DH Muncy (L)
SS Estrada 3B Turner
RF Yastrzemski (L) CF Thompson
1B Villar LF Gallo (L)
C Wynns 2B Taylor
LF González (L) C Barnes

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (93-42) vs. Giants (65-69)
  • Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

