Radio host retracts claim regarding Freddie Freeman’s departure from Atlanta

An ancillary loose end stemming from Freddie Freeman’s exit from the Braves and his subsequent return to Atlanta, has been closed.
Freeman’s former agent, Casey Close of Excel Sports, filed suit in July against Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb, who tweeted on June 29, “Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him.”
Gottlieb on Wednesday took his hand out of the cookie jar long enough to write a statement saying that he’s apologized to Close.
“While I always strive to report accurate information, I prematurely reported on these events and I simply got it wrong,” Gottlieb said in his statement. “Upon further vetting of my sources, a review of the lawsuit filed against me in this matter, and a direct conversation with Casey himself, I have learned the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did.”
The retraction from Gottlieb, in addition to deleting his original tweet, seems to have ended the legal proceedings in this affair, with Close and Excel Sports releasing a statement shortly after Gottlieb.
“From the onset, we were clear that Mr. Gottlieb’s tweet was wholly inaccurate and that we would seek legal remedies to set the record straight,” said Excel Sports’ statement. “He has retracted his statement in its entirety and acknowledged that he got the story wrong. We consider this matter closed.”
Links
- Josh Byrnes, the Dodgers senior vice president of baseball operations who has been in the Los Angeles front office since 2015, is listed among the candidates for the Tigers’ vacant general manager position, per Lynn Henning of the Detroit News, Jon Heyman of the New York Post, and Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch’s first managerial job came in Arizona under Byrnes in 2009-10.
- Marc Normandin at Baseball Prospectus wrote about why having minor league players as a separate bargaining unit than major league players won’t fracture the MLBPA.
- The MLBPA on Wednesday joined the AFL-CIO, a group that represents over 12 million union members. “The MLBPA has a proud, 56-year history of success rooted in unity and a highly engaged membership,” executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing that history and experience to bear as a more formal part of the movement.”
- Michael Baumann in his debut at FanGraphs notes why anyone using “analytics” as catch-all term is missing the point. “You have to know everything. Quantitative and qualitative data, stats and scouting, current events and history,” he wrote. “And because baseball reflects and interfaces with society, you have to know economics, politics, and philosophy as well. It’s all part of the big picture.”
