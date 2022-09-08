Justin Turner and Max Muncy on fire

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

On Thursday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at the end of the Dodgers-Giants series, including a pair of hitters back to their old forms.

Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit three-run home runs on Wednesday, both in relative states of heating up. Muncy has surged since the beginning of August, and he hit three home runs in the final two games against the Giants. Turner’s hot streak dates back to June, and more recently he has a 16-game hit streak that ties his career high.

Also on this episode, various magic numbers for the Dodgers, and Clayton Kershaw perfectly articulated what the team’s plans are this September (which is getting ready for October).

