Dodgers Dalton Rushing, Reinaldo De Paula win minor league player of the month awards

A pair of Dodgers minor leaguers won player of the month awards after stellar performances in August. Catcher Dalton Rushing and pitcher Reinaldo De Paula were both selected for the California League player and pitcher of the month for Rancho Cucamonga, the Low-A affiliate of the Dodgers.

Rushing was selected by the Dodgers in the second round (40th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville. He immediately introduced himself with a solo home run in his first career at-bat with the Quakes upon his August 4 arrival and hit six homers for his opening month as a professional.

The 21-year-old led the league in average (.442), on-base percentage (.551), slugging percentage (.805) and OPS (1.356). He was second in doubles (10) and third in hits (34) and total bases (62), posting eight multi-hit games. MLB Pipeline already has Rushing as the No. 9 prospect in the organization.

De Paula went 2-0 with two saves and a hold while finishing seven games for the Quakes. He did not allow a run and allowed just four hits in his nine appearances while striking out 14 in as many innings.

The right-hander held opponents to a .089 batting average in August prior to his August 25 promotion to High-A Great Lakes. The Dodgers signed De Paula, 23, as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in May of 2017.

Now onto the action for Wednesday, or lack-thereof, as the four teams combined for five runs and one win between them.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City allowed four runs in the third inning and had little response offensively, dropping a 6-1 game to Tacoma (Mariners).

The loss is the sixth in the seven games for OKC, leaving them clinging to a 1.0-game lead in the PCL East. Round Rock (Rangers) lost to stay the game behind and El Paso (Padres) won both ends of their doubleheader Wednesday to move into a tie with Round Rock for second place.

Gavin Stone made his third start for OKC and the first at home since his promotion in mid-August. The right-hander ran into some trouble in the third inning, allowing four runs (two earned) after his first two starts were scoreless.

After back-to-back doubles started the inning to score the first run of the game, Stone allowed a run on a wild pitch and would later give up a two-run single after Edwin Ríos made an error with two outs to prolong the inning.

Jason Martin reached all four times with two walks to go with a single and a double. The single in the seventh inning led to the only run of the game for OKC when he stole second and came around on a Jacob Amaya double. The Dodgers had chances to score but ended the night 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

A pair of relievers continued their rehab assignments Wednesday. Victor González pitched a scoreless fifth and Tommy Kahnle made a back-to-back appearance with two strikeouts in a scoreless sixth. The right-hander also pitched Tuesday but needed only six pitches to get three outs.

Double-A Tulsa

There isn’t much to say for Tulsa other than to say they were shutout 11-0 on the road by Frisco (Rangers) Wednesday. The team produced only three hits and a walk, with two of the hits coming from Buddy Reed.

Starter Kyle Hurt was tagged with four runs in the first and would be lifted before getting out of the inning. John Rooney came on and gave up seven runs in the third, of which only two were earned after two errors in the inning for the (Drillers).

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes returned the favor after losing 3-0 Tuesday, turning around and winning 3-0 over West Michigan (Tigers).

Eddys Leonard tripled in a run in both the third and the ninth, while Austin Gauthier walked with the bases loaded in the eighth. Damon Keith was 2-for-5 out of the leadoff spot and scored two of the three runs.

Four pitchers combined for the shutout, including five scoreless from starter Adolfo Ramirez. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.46 as he allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Reliever Ben Harris closed it out for his fourth save, striking out all three batters he faced. The lefty stretched his scoreless streak to 22.0 innings over 17 games and is 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA since being promoted to the Loons in late June.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho had more hits than Lake Elsinore (Padres) but could only push one run across all night in a 4-1 loss at home.

Jake Vogel and Alex Freeland were both 2-for-4 near the top of the lineup. The only run came in the sixth inning on a Bubba Alleyne ground out to score Vogel.

All four runs allowed came by way of the home run ball, including a two-run shot in the seventh to put the game away. The Quakes threatened in the ninth with two singles to put runners on the corners but failed to score.

Rancho was 0-for-6 on the night with runners in scoring position.

Transactions

Double-A: Tulsa Drillers placed catcher Carson Taylor on the 7-day injured list and activated catcher Chris Betts and pitcher Kyle Hurt.

Wednesday Scores

Thursday Schedule