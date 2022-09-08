 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers play of the week: Max Muncy’s third homer in two games

Muncy made some slight batting adjustments that paid off big time.

By Samantha Carleton
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Our plays of the week so far have all been big hits, but with an offense like this, can you blame us?

This week, we’re talking about Max Muncy’s eighth-inning homer against the Giants on Wednesday afternoon. Not only did the three-run shot crack a previously-tied game wide open, it was also Muncy’s third homer in two days.

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Muncy made some adjustments before yesterday’s game — namely, widening his stance to stay visually on top of the ball — that seem to have made an immediate impact.

And Muncy isn’t the only one raking it in. The Giants and Dodgers hit a collective 16 homers in their three-game series, with 28 out of 30 total runs scored on home runs.

A celebration-worthy series, indeed.

