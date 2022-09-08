Our plays of the week so far have all been big hits, but with an offense like this, can you blame us?

This week, we’re talking about Max Muncy’s eighth-inning homer against the Giants on Wednesday afternoon. Not only did the three-run shot crack a previously-tied game wide open, it was also Muncy’s third homer in two days.

Makin' Muncy moves



His 3rd HR in 2 days opens it up for the @dodgers



(via @SportsNetLA) pic.twitter.com/pEBu6gpUG3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 7, 2022

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Muncy made some adjustments before yesterday’s game — namely, widening his stance to stay visually on top of the ball — that seem to have made an immediate impact.

And Muncy isn’t the only one raking it in. The Giants and Dodgers hit a collective 16 homers in their three-game series, with 28 out of 30 total runs scored on home runs.

A celebration-worthy series, indeed.