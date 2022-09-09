Ryan Noda walks with bases loaded for a literal walk-off for Oklahoma City

Thursday’s trip around the four Dodgers affiliates results in three games decided by one run and on affiliate end up on the wrong side of a lopsided loss.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City and Tacoma (Mariners) needed extra innings to decide Thursday night’s contest. The Dodgers came away 5-4 winners when Ryan Noda walked with the bases loaded in the 10th to keep OKC in first after El Paso (Padres) and Round Rock (Rangers) both won.

The best walk of the season!



Ryan Noda draws a walk with the bases loaded in the 10th inning for a 5-4 win! pic.twitter.com/kLypnglIQZ — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 9, 2022

The Dodgers had a 4-1 lead heading to the sixth thanks to three runs in the fifth on a Michael Busch RBI-double and Edwin Ríos two-run single. The Rainiers tied it with two in the sixth and one in the eighth to force extra innings.

Andy Burns led off the home half of the 10th moving Busch to third on an infield single to immediately put runners at the corners with nobody out. Busch would be thrown out at home on a Ríos grounder to first and James Outman flied out to make two outs. But Jason Martin and Noda each worked walks to send everyone home with an OKC victory.

Drew Avans reached base three times going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run-scoring sac fly in the second inning. Catcher Hunter Feduccia was 3-for-4 with three singles out of the ninth spot in the order.

Double-A Tulsa

A four-run fifth inning for Frisco (Rangers) was the undoing that sent Tulsa to a 4-3 loss Thursday.

Staked to a 2-0 lead on a Leonel Valera two-run shot in the third, starter Landon Knack had essentially cruised through the first four innings but ran into immediate trouble in the fifth. The right-hander allowed a leadoff walk and a single to set the stage for Trevor Hauver to smash a three-run homer. Frisco would later score another run later in the frame that would also be charged to Knack.

Andy Pages would double in a run for Tulsa in the eighth but the Drillers would come up empty in the ninth when Jeren Kendall was caught stealing to end the game.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes couldn’t hold on to the lead twice Thursday night and would fall short of a comeback, losing 7-6 to West Michigan (Tigers) on the road.

The Loons jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Yunior Garcia sac fly in the second inning but the Whitecaps fired off a pair of two-run innings in the third and fourth to take a 4-1 lead.

Great Lakes regained the lead when Luis Diaz launched a grand slam in the sixth inning but West Michigan took the lead right back with three in the bottom half of the frame, including a two-run shot for Justice Bigbie.

A bases-loaded walk for Jose Ramos in the seventh was the last of the offense for the Loons.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho fell behind in the middle innings and gave up a back breaking seven runs in the seventh to put the game way out of reach, falling to Lake Elsinore (Padres) 12-4 in front of the home crowd.

Already down 5-0 in the fifth, Luis Rodriguez hit a solo homer and 18-year-old Ryan Doncon hit a long ball of the two-run variety to bring the Quakes within a respectable deficit of two. But the wheels fell off in the seventh and all they could manage as an answer was a single run on a ground out in the ninth.

Thursday Scores

Friday Schedule