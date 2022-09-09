Dodgers vs. Padres Series Preview

The Dodgers and San Diego Padres have seen quite a lot of each other lately, and they’ll meet again in San Diego for another three-game series this weekend. Los Angeles won two of the last three games played against San Diego, with a 10-3 record against the Padres this season.

Dustin May and Mike Clevinger will face off in today’s matchup. Both had rough outings in the last series — May gave up six earned runs in five innings against the Padres, while Clevinger gave up five earned runs in 3 1/3. Julio Urías, who starts tomorrow, fared much better, with just one earned run in his appearance during that series.

On the Padres’ offensive side, Juan Soto is in the midst of a slump that’s resulted in boos from the home crowd. He’s batting .232 with 127 plate appearances in San Diego and told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he knows he and the fans are feeling the same frustration. Soto left Wednesday night’s game with a shoulder contusion courtesy of a 91 mph fastball but is expected to return for this weekend’s series.

The Dodgers can expect to have Joey Gallo, whose x-rays came back negative after he took a pitch to the elbow, in the lineup against the right-handed Clevinger.

Los Angeles sits 19 games ahead of the Padres in NL West standings and could clinch the division title with a sweep. The Padres have more at stake this series, as they’re four games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild card race.

Dodgers-Padres pitching matchups

Friday: Dustin May vs. Mike Clevinger

6:40 p.m., SportsNet LA

Saturday: Julio Urías vs. Blake Snell

5:40 p.m., SportsNet LA

Sunday: Andrew Heaney vs. Joe Musgrove

1:10 p.m., SportsNet LA