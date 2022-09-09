 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

September 9: Padres 5, Dodgers 4 (10 innings)

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Samantha Carleton
The Dodgers got home runs from Freddie Freeman and Trayce Thompson, but could not score in the top of the 10th with their best three hitters up and a runner on second base. The Padres walked them off in the bottom of the inning on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

Sep 9, 2022, 9:35am PDT