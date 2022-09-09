September 9: Padres 5, Dodgers 4 (10 innings)

The Dodgers got home runs from Freddie Freeman and Trayce Thompson, but could not score in the top of the 10th with their best three hitters up and a runner on second base. The Padres walked them off in the bottom of the inning on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 9, 2022, 9:35am PDT
Sep 9, 2022, 9:35am PDT
-
September 9
Padres walk off with wet win in 10th over Dodgers
Rare Mookie Betts error cost two runs
-
September 9
Dodgers vs. Padres Series Preview
The Dodgers and Padres meet again in San Diego for a three-game series.