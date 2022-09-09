Dodgers vs. Padres Game IX chat

The Dodgers open a nine-game NL West road trip on Friday night in drizzly San Diego. The Boys in Blue have a shot at clinching the National League West division if they sweep the Padres in three games at home. The first-place Dodgers are 10-3 against the Padres this season. The Dodgers won two of three and the series last weekend versus the Friars at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are atop the NL West division by a whopping 19 games over the Padres. San Diego will not win the division title, but they do have a lot at stake this series. They’re four games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Wild Card with 24 games remaining for them in the regular season.

Dustin May (1-2, 3.94 ERA, 10.1 K/9) had a rough outing last Friday against the Padres. He went five innings and allowed six runs on four hits including two home runs off the bats of Manny Machado and Brandon Drury. May’s making his fourth start for the Dodgers since returning from Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers got to Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.96 ERA, 0.895 WHIP) Sunday in L.A. The right-hander only lasted 3 ⅓ innings and allowed five runs on four hits with two walks in the 9-4 Dodgers’ win. Clevinger has really struggled against the Dodgers this season. He’s 0-2 and has allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits (11.25 ERA) in eight innings against the mighty Dodgers this year.

Who’s Hot

Max Muncy has hit three home runs in the last two games. He went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday’s win over the San Francisco Giants.

Justin Turner has been blistering hot so far this September with 10 hits including two home runs and two doubles in 19 at-bats this month. Turner went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday’s game at Dodger Stadium as well.

Who’s Not

Juan Soto is slashing .232/.397/.374/.771 with six extra-base hits in 99 at-bats with the Padres since joining them at the trade deadline.

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts LF Profar (S) SS T. Turner RF Soto (L) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado C Smith DH Bell (S) 3B J. Turner 2B Cronenworth (L) DH Gallo (L) SS Kim LF Thompson 1B Myers 2B Taylor CF Grisham (L) CF Bellinger (L) C Alfaro

Game info