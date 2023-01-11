Hanser Alberto signs with White Sox on minors deal, per report

Utility man Hanser Alberto will play for his fifth team in the last six seasons, reportedly coming to terms with the White Sox on a minor league deal, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

Alberto made $1.6 million on a one-year contract with the Dodgers last season. His $2-million club option for 2023 was declined on November 8, with Alberto instead receiving a $250,000 buyout.

The veteran utility man hit .244/.258/.365 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs, and a 73 wRC+ in 73 games in 2022. He started 21 games at second base, 13 at third base, and made the only two shortstop starts not covered by Trea Turner. Alberto even made his first career start in right field last season, but it was another position at which he made an impression.

Alberto pitched in a whopping 10 games for the Dodgers, allowing five runs on 10 hits and three walks in 11 innings for a 4.09 ERA. Unlike the vast majority of position-player pitching appearances, Alberto was on the mound at the end of blowout wins in eight of his ten games. In seven of his pitching appearances, Alberto entered with a run difference of at least ten. He also entered games up nine and eight runs, and once down seven runs.

With the emergence of rookie Miguel Vargas down the stretch, the Dodgers left Alberto off their roster for the National League Division Series.

Chicago is Alberto’s fifth major league team, after the Rangers, Orioles, Royals, and Dodgers. In parts of seven seasons, the now-30-year-old Alberto is a .272/.294/.380 career hitter with a 77 wRC+ in 458 games.