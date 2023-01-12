Divvying up Dodgers playing time

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

Our first episode of The Lineup podcast of the new year has a lot of catching up to do on the last month or so of MLB news.

In our last episode of 2022, we talked about Carlos Correa as a new member of the Giants, but he since reached agreement with the Mets and later the Twins, with his contract in Minnesota finalized for real on Wednesday. There was also the Dodgers deciding to part ways with Trevor Bauer after his 194-game suspension. Eric talked about that on Monday’s episode of The Lineup this week, and Michael Elizondo on Wednesday took issue with the Dodgers taking so long to make an obvious decision.

Also in between podcast recordings, the Dodgers signed former Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez to be their designated hitter, while longtime Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner headed to Boston to play DH and first base.

The Martinez signing puts position players at the forefront in this episode, as we look at which Dodgers will play the most at five different positions in 2023. This started as a plan to pick the players who will lead the team in defensive innings at second base, shortstop, third base, left field, and center field, but morphed into us talking through how several players fit into each position, including several in multiple spots.

Shortstop got a little more crowded on Wednesday, with the Dodgers trading for old friend Miguel Rojas.

Plus, the usual questions from Craig, food talk, and other fun stuff.

Thanks per usual to producer and Weird Al aficionado Brian Salvatore for his audio wizardry behind the scenes.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 59:24)