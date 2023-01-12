Dodgers first full spring training workout is Thursday, February 16

Spring training was only an abstract concept far off in the future before Thursday, when Major League Baseball announced dates for first workouts, making the start of the 2023 season seem more real. The Dodgers will hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Thursday, February 16 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.
Pitchers and catchers taking part in the World Baseball Classic — which for the Dodgers includes Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías, and Will Smith — will report even earlier, on Monday, February 13.
Pitchers and catchers are the first to report, with most of the point of the long spring training is for pitchers to build up arm strength for the season. Position players usually have a required reporting date a few days later. For the Dodgers, the first full-squad workout in Arizona is Monday, February 20.
Non-pitchers/catchers taking part in the WBC — like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and others — will report by February 16.
If posed photos against a neutral background that might populate many a minor league recap post during the season are your bag, team photo day for the Dodgers is Wednesday, February 22.
The Dodgers open their spring training game schedule on Saturday, February 25 against the Brewers in Maryvale, with the first home game one day later, hosting the Cubs at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers have 29 Cactus League game scheduled over 29 days in Arizona, a stretch that includes two off days and two days of split-squad games.
2023 Dodgers spring training schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (PT)
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (PT)
|Sat, Feb 25
|Brewers
|Maryvale
|12:10 p.m.
|Sun, Feb 26
|Cubs
|Camelback Ranch
|12:05 p.m.
|Mon, Feb 27
|Padres
|Peoria
|12:10 p.m.
|Tue, Feb 28
|Reds
|Camelback Ranch
|12:05 p.m.
|Wed, Mar 1
|Rangers
|Surprise
|12:05 p.m.
|Thu, Mar 2
|D-backs
|Camelback Ranch
|12:05 p.m.
|Fri, Mar 3
|Angels
|Tempe
|12:10 p.m.
|Sat, Mar 4
|Royals
|Surprise
|5:05 p.m.
|Sun, Mar 5
|White Sox
|Camelback Ranch
|12:05 p.m.
|Mon, Mar 6
|Padres
|Camelback Ranch
|12:05 p.m.
|Tue, Mar 7
|OFF
|Wed, Mar 8
|Mariners
|Camelback Ranch
|5:05 p.m.
|Thu, Mar 9
|A's
|Mesa
|12:05 p.m.
|Fri, Mar 10
|Angels
|Camelback Ranch
|12:05 p.m.
|Sat, Mar 11
|Cubs*
|Camelback Ranch
|12:05 p.m.
|Sat, Mar 11
|Giants*
|Scottsdale
|12:05 p.m.
|Sun, Mar 12
|Reds
|Goodyear
|1:05 p.m.
|Mon, Mar 13
|Guardians
|Camelback Ranch
|1:05 p.m.
|Tue, Mar 14
|OFF
|Wed, Mar 15
|Rockies
|Camelback Ranch
|6:05 p.m.
|Thu, Mar 16
|Rangers
|Camelback Ranch
|6:05 p.m.
|Fri, Mar 17
|Cubs
|Mesa
|1:05 p.m.
|Sat, Mar 18
|White Sox
|Camelback Ranch
|1:05 p.m.
|Sun, Mar 19
|A's
|Camelback Ranch
|1:05 p.m.
|Mon, Mar 20
|Rockies
|Scottsdale
|6:10 p.m.
|Tue, Mar 21
|Guardians*
|Goodyear
|1:05 p.m.
|Tue, Mar 21
|Giants*
|Camelback Ranch
|1:05 p.m.
|Wed, Mar 22
|Mariners
|Peoria
|6:40 p.m.
|Thu, Mar 23
|D-backs
|Scottsdale
|1:05 p.m.
|Fri, Mar 24
|Brewers
|Camelback Ranch
|1:05 p.m.
|Sat, Mar 25
|Royals
|Camelback Ranch
|12:05 p.m.
|Sun, Mar 26
|Angels
|Dodger Stadium
|6:10 p.m.
|Mon, Mar 27
|Angels
|Angel Stadium
|6:07 p.m.
|Tue, Mar 28
|Angels
|Angel Stadium
|6:07 p.m.
The exhibition schedule for the Dodgers ends with the three-game Freeway Series against the Angels, on Sunday, March 26 at Dodger Stadium followed by March 27-28 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
Opening day of the regular season is Thursday, March 30, with the Dodgers beginning the season at home, hosting the D-backs for four games at Dodger Stadium.
Loading comments...