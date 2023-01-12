Dodgers first full spring training workout is Thursday, February 16

Spring training was only an abstract concept far off in the future before Thursday, when Major League Baseball announced dates for first workouts, making the start of the 2023 season seem more real. The Dodgers will hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Thursday, February 16 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers taking part in the World Baseball Classic — which for the Dodgers includes Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías, and Will Smith — will report even earlier, on Monday, February 13.

Pitchers and catchers are the first to report, with most of the point of the long spring training is for pitchers to build up arm strength for the season. Position players usually have a required reporting date a few days later. For the Dodgers, the first full-squad workout in Arizona is Monday, February 20.

Non-pitchers/catchers taking part in the WBC — like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and others — will report by February 16.

If posed photos against a neutral background that might populate many a minor league recap post during the season are your bag, team photo day for the Dodgers is Wednesday, February 22.

The Dodgers open their spring training game schedule on Saturday, February 25 against the Brewers in Maryvale, with the first home game one day later, hosting the Cubs at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers have 29 Cactus League game scheduled over 29 days in Arizona, a stretch that includes two off days and two days of split-squad games.

2023 Dodgers spring training schedule Date Opponent Location Time (PT) Date Opponent Location Time (PT) Sat, Feb 25 Brewers Maryvale 12:10 p.m. Sun, Feb 26 Cubs Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m. Mon, Feb 27 Padres Peoria 12:10 p.m. Tue, Feb 28 Reds Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m. Wed, Mar 1 Rangers Surprise 12:05 p.m. Thu, Mar 2 D-backs Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m. Fri, Mar 3 Angels Tempe 12:10 p.m. Sat, Mar 4 Royals Surprise 5:05 p.m. Sun, Mar 5 White Sox Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m. Mon, Mar 6 Padres Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m. Tue, Mar 7 OFF Wed, Mar 8 Mariners Camelback Ranch 5:05 p.m. Thu, Mar 9 A's Mesa 12:05 p.m. Fri, Mar 10 Angels Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m. Sat, Mar 11 Cubs* Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m. Sat, Mar 11 Giants* Scottsdale 12:05 p.m. Sun, Mar 12 Reds Goodyear 1:05 p.m. Mon, Mar 13 Guardians Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m. Tue, Mar 14 OFF Wed, Mar 15 Rockies Camelback Ranch 6:05 p.m. Thu, Mar 16 Rangers Camelback Ranch 6:05 p.m. Fri, Mar 17 Cubs Mesa 1:05 p.m. Sat, Mar 18 White Sox Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m. Sun, Mar 19 A's Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m. Mon, Mar 20 Rockies Scottsdale 6:10 p.m. Tue, Mar 21 Guardians* Goodyear 1:05 p.m. Tue, Mar 21 Giants* Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m. Wed, Mar 22 Mariners Peoria 6:40 p.m. Thu, Mar 23 D-backs Scottsdale 1:05 p.m. Fri, Mar 24 Brewers Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m. Sat, Mar 25 Royals Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m. Sun, Mar 26 Angels Dodger Stadium 6:10 p.m. Mon, Mar 27 Angels Angel Stadium 6:07 p.m. Tue, Mar 28 Angels Angel Stadium 6:07 p.m.

The exhibition schedule for the Dodgers ends with the three-game Freeway Series against the Angels, on Sunday, March 26 at Dodger Stadium followed by March 27-28 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Opening day of the regular season is Thursday, March 30, with the Dodgers beginning the season at home, hosting the D-backs for four games at Dodger Stadium.