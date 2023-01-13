Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers exchange salary arbitration figures

The Dodgers reached agreement with nine of their ten players eligible for salary arbitration, but that left Tony Gonsolin as the only unsigned player remaining. The right-hander and the team exchanged salary figures on Friday, per multiple reports.

Gonsolin filed at $3.4 million, with the Dodgers submitting a salary of $3 million for 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Mark Feinsand at MLB.com.

If the two sides can’t work out a deal, they would face off in an arbitration hearing, during which representatives for the player and team will make their case for their salary, with a three-person panel choosing one or the other. This year, arbitration hearings will be held in St. Petersburg, Florida and will be scheduled from January 30 to February 17, per Ronald Blum at the Associated Press.

Nothing precludes the Dodgers from coming to an agreement with Gonsolin before a potential arbitration hearing, but the team has generally operated with a “file and trial” strategy, reaching no single-year agreements if a deal wasn’t reached by the exchange deadline. In the nine years under the Andrew-Friedman-led front office, including this year, the Dodgers reached agreement with 63 of 70 arb-eligible players.

Of the previous six who exchanged salary figures, the Dodgers reached multi-year contracts with four players — Max Muncy and Chris Taylor in 2020, then Walker Buehler and Austin Barnes in 2021. The Dodgers also had arbitration hearings with Joc Pederson and Pedro Báez in 2020, the first hearings for the franchise in 13 years.

The midpoint of the exchanged salaries for Gonsolin is $3.2 million.

For comparison, I guessed a $3.7-million salary for Gonsolin in 2023, while Jeff Euston at Cot’s Contracts tabbed the right-hander at $3 million. MLB Trade Rumors was in between, projecting $3.5 million for Gonsolin.

Whether the Dodgers eventually reach agreement with Gonsolin or not, the right-hander will earn a substantial raise in 2023. With two years, 152 days of major league service time, Gonsolin was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time. He, like teammates Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, were Super Two players, among the top 22 percent in service time of players with at least two years and not yet three years of service.

Gonsolin made $720,000 in salary last season, and earned over $500,000 as part of the new MLB bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

Gonsolin had a career year in 2022, making his first All-Star team, and was in the National League Cy Young Award conversation before getting sidelined at the end of August with a right forearm strain. That cost Gonsolin six weeks, including all of September, but even with the missed time his seasonal numbers were impressive.

He was 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 130⅓ innings in his 24 starts — lower than teammate Julio Urías’ National League-leading 2.16 ERA, with Gonsolin falling almost 32 innings short of qualifying — with 119 strikeouts and 35 walks.

In four major league seasons, Gonsolin has a 2.51 ERA and 3.45 FIP in 272⅔ innings in his 59 games, including 51 starts, with 267 strikeouts and 91 walks.