As the Dodgers carefully curate their 2023 team with a combination of under-the-radar signings and inevitable callups, the outfield remains something of a mystery, writes Juan Toribio at MLB.com.

Mookie Betts will be as solid as ever in the outfield, but who will be standing alongside him? Chris Taylor and Trayce Thompson are the most likely candidates for center field, which bears a Cody Bellinger-shaped hole defensively. In left, rookie James Outman could save the day.

Barring a new signing or trade that would put the Dodgers above the luxury tax limit, Outman seems to be the key to outfield success. He got a taste of the majors in 2022, with a home run in his first at bat but six strikeouts in his last two games, and shines on defense. Baseball America recently named Outman the best overall athlete and best defensive outfield of the Dodgers’ prospects.

