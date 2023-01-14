Dodgers salary arbitration summary & payroll update

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

On our last Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast of the week, we recap the Dodgers’ jaunt through salary arbitration, after Friday’s exchange deadline.

Nine of ten arbitration-eligible players reached agreement on a 2023 contract, with only Tony Gonsolin left for a possible arbitration hearing.

Julio Urías got the largest deal among the group, which was expected since he had the most service time and is coming off the two best seasons of his career, receiving Cy Young Award votes both years, including a third-place finish in 2022. The left-hander will earn $14.25 million in 2023, and will only be 27 heading into free agency next winter, when he should be able to cash in with a huge contract.

We look at what’s next for Gonsolin, the Dodgers’ recent history through salary arbitration, plus an updated look at the 2023 payroll for Los Angeles, relative to the competitive balance tax.

